Well, Maybe Not The *whole* Plunge

"America is in the lead when it comes to energy independence; we're in the lead when it comes to new technologies; we're in the lead when it comes to global climate change—and we'll stay that way." That was George Bush on March 5, 2008 at a renewable energy conference here in Washington. So how does the country that's supposedly kicking so much sustainable energy ass respond when invited to last week's major renewable energy summit in Germany?

Well, by deciding not to attend, of course.

--Brian Beutler