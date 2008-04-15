Johnson On Obama: Not Exactly

The BET founder and Clinton friend says Ferraro had a point. (Will the Clintonites ever learn to stop dredging up their own self-destructive storylines?)

"What I believe Geraldine Ferraro meant is that if you take a freshman senator from Illinois called `Jerry Smith' and he says I'm going to run for president, would he start off with 90 percent of the black vote?" Johnson said.

Of course, Obama did not in fact start off with 90 percent of the black vote. For a long time Hillary was crushing him among black voters, many of whom were even more skeptical than whites that America would elect a black man president. And remember the not-black-enough debate?

--Michael Crowley