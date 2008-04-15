Best Hill Environmental Rally Ever

To take place at 11 A.M. tomorrow:

Environmental Education Week rally for passage of the No Child Left Inside Act. The event will include leopard cubs, an alligator, an armadillo, a flamingo, and a palm civet, a rare, catlike tree animal.

Participants: Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.; Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md.; and Don Baugh, vice president of education at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation

I can just imagine the bored Reed staffer in charge of event planning who thought to himself, "How can I make my Wednesday morning more awesome? Maybe an armadillo, a flamingo ..."

--Eve Fairbanks

