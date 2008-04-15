How To Survive A Colbert Interview

(Watch video here.)

3. Despite the first two injunctions, don't take yourself too seriously either. The other type of bad Colbert guest is the button-downed expert who tries to give a straight answer to every question, even the patently absurd ones Colbert poses. If you can't laugh at yourself, everyone else will. And it's OK to simply pause a moment to laugh at one of Colbert's ridiculous queries. He will either smile, or turn his head slightly with that wry, self-satisfied look he's mastered. In person, the real Colbert is extraordinarily demure, as you'll learn when you meet him before the show. But Colbert-in-character likes to be stroked, and the best way to do that is to smile or laugh--to simply marvel--when he fires off some genius remark or absurdly funny query. Just because you're on the show doesn't mean you can't enjoy the show.

4. Keep a couple of your answers short--and I mean really short, as in less than a sentence. Because Colbert works from scripted blue note cards, he needs time while you're answering the previous question to check his notes and devise a bridge from your current answer to his forthcoming question. (Viewers at home rarely see him doing this because the edited, televised version shifts to the solo shot of the guest.) If you don't give him that time, it may throw him off balance. Besides, the longer you talk, the more openings you provide for him to execute one of his lethal, mid-sentence extemporaneous eviscerations.

5. Check out the studio before your segment. You've done enough public appearances and television shows to know that being comfortable in your surroundings can't hurt, and will probably relax you a bit. The producers prefer to keep guests in the Green Room until right before their segment, and then bring them out, sit them down in the interviewee's chair, turn on the camera, and unleash Colbert. You wouldn't let Barack go into a nationally-televised debate without a logistics prep, so why would you?

6. Don't eat anything from the cheese and fruit plate they provide before the show. Like the snipping of the bull's nape before the beast is sent into the arena to face the matador, I'm convinced they lace the food with peyote in order to blur your senses and weaken your resistance.