Obama Up Big In National Polls

Yes, yes, we should not get carried away with overnight tracking polls, but today Obama is up 11 points in Gallup (his biggest lead ever) and 9 points in Rasmussen. Since Saturday--which was the first night that included any post-bittergate data--Obama has moved up 10 points in Rasmussen and 4 points in Gallup.

There are two possible conclusions: The first is that polls are meaningless. The second is that the Democratic electorate is completely reactionary. I vote for option 2! Tell Hillary to leave the race...and her polls go up. Attack Barack over Reverend Wright...and his polls go up. Perhaps Clinton's only hope is a monumental scandal...about her!

--Isaac Chotiner