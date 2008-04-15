The Hottest Accessory Of The Season

If we've learned anything this election season, it's that there's no scandal too tawdry or too banal not to commodify. I can now buy 80 different items, including a throw pillow (above), inscribed with the phrase:

"Typical: Gun-Loving Bitter Bible Thumping White Person"

--Barack Obama

These agramattical keepsakes--which misquote Obama and lack any semblance of serial commas--are produced by a right-wing columnist (and former talk radio host) whose website features her wearing a suit jacket over a camouflage t-shirt: