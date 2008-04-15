Learning The Alphabet

The Nation has a blog called "J Street" (unrelated to the new Israel lobby group) and describes itself thusly:

That mythical street between L and K is a metaphor for all that should be in the nation’s capital but isn’t: voices marginalized or ignored, ideas too radical or unpopular for the mainstream, movements elided or dismissed.

According to the English alphabet, the letter J comes after the letter I and before the letter K. The "J Street" blog has been active since February of this year. Perhaps someone should tell The Nation.

--James Kirchick