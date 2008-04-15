Mccain's Brain





I'm late blogging it but Sunday's Boston Globe had a very interesting story about McCain speechwriter/co-author/confidante Mark Salter (about whom you can read more in Zengerle's fine piece in our new issue) and the literary project of crafting the McCain brand. One colorful bit:

The senator, who had never previously relied on a speechwriter, bonded quickly with Salter over their common literary interests, especially Irish fiction, passing between them the short stories of William Trevor and novels of Roddy Doyle.



--Michael Crowley