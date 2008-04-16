Is Obama Getting Cocky?

Ben Smith spots Obama calling himself "a pretty darn good politician." I think outdoing the Clinton machine probably earns him the right to say that. But it also reminded me of a critique lodged against him in the latest Newsweek:

Even some Dems who'd favor him in any contest against McCain also worry that Obama is overplaying his experience. "I don't know whether he's drinking his own Kool-Aid," says a former senior member of the Clinton administration who is not backing either Democratic candidate but would talk only on condition of anonymity because of his private-sector job. "I'm all for talking to the Cubans, or to the Iranians. I'm just not sure he's the guy to do it. The biggest administrative job he ever had was collecting articles for the Harvard Law Review."