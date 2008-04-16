Charlie Gibson Channels Tim Russert

I’ve enjoyed ABC’s coverage of the campaign so far; Charles Gibson and George Stephanopoulos have, in my opinion, run by far the most substantive (and, as a result, revealing) debates. So I find this first question, asking whether either candidate would guarantee to make the other his/her running mate, a real disappointment. This question reveals nothing about the candidates--not their policy preferences, not their respective governing styles. It’s just an attempt to trap them--a gotcha question, in other words. I expect this silliness from Tim Russert. Et tu, Charlie?



--Jonathan Cohn

