Wright Again

Surely this extended rehash of the Wright affair is not exactly what the Obama campaign had in mind. And the candidate himself seems halting in his speech and anemic in his energy level when answering the moderators' questions on the subject. So, bad for him, right?

On the other hand, Obama keeps mentioning that he has answered many of these questions before, and he surely has. And the Democratic electorate this year has shown a tremendous, um, capacity to forgive the candidates. So the whole exchange may strike voters as being unfair. In short, who knows?

--Isaac Chotiner