It's (almost) Unanimous: Gibson & Steph Were Awful!

As I said in my first posting on this last night, I honestly expected better. The previous ABC debates were far more focussed on policy and legitimate character questions. And Stephanopoulos, in particular, has proven himself a good journalist, running a far more substantive--and revealing--Sunday show than Tim Russert.

Maybe ABC handed out stupid pills before the show?

--Jonathan Cohn