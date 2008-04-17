Menu
It's (almost) Unanimous: Gibson & Steph Were Awful!

David Brooks gave Charlie Gibson and George Stephanoupolos an "A" for their performance last night. But his seems to be a minority view. Here's what everybody else is saying:

As I said in my first posting on this last night, I honestly expected better. The previous ABC debates were far more focussed on policy and legitimate character questions. And Stephanopoulos, in particular, has proven himself a good journalist, running a far more substantive--and revealing--Sunday show than Tim Russert.

Maybe ABC handed out stupid pills before the show?

--Jonathan Cohn 

