"bitter" Trickles Down

Via Jonathan Martin, a Republican House candidate in Pennsylvania is using Obama's bitter line in a primary mailing:

And this is in the Republican primary, never mind running against a Democrat.

There was the idea that this wouldn't have much lasting power because there was no good video. But on the other hand, here Obama became the victim, at least a little, of his own lyricism: "Bitter" and "cling" are such vivid words, and great to quote.