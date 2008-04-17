"bitter" Trickles Down

Via Jonathan Martin, a Republican House candidate in Pennsylvania is using Obama's bitter line in a primary mailing:
And this is in the Republican primary, never mind running against a Democrat.
There was the idea that this wouldn't have much lasting power because there was no good video. But on the other hand, here Obama became the victim, at least a little, of his own lyricism: "Bitter" and "cling" are such vivid words, and great to quote.
It's also an unfortunate coincidence the episode happened right before Pennsylvania and is being heavily publicized there, because Pennsylvania delivered Democrats four congressional turnovers, a huge trove, in 2006 -- seats they now have to work hard to hold. None of them are solid Dem and two (the 4th and the 10th) are Republican districts.
--Eve Fairbanks