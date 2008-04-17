Reading the FT's take on the '08 race -- "the 2008 presidential race has boiled down to a fight of two against one", Clinton and McCain against Obama -- reminded me of something I overheard at a Caribou Coffee in downtown Washington on Tuesday morning. A man and a woman, smartly dressed in business suits, sat down beside me. After settling in and scanning the day's Washington Post headlines, the man asked the woman, "So what do you think of the three general election candidates?" Without blinking, the woman began chatting about Hillary and McCain.

I don't think the third candidate the guy meant was Ralph Nader.

--Eve Fairbanks

