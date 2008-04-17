Same Old Joe Lieberman?

2. Jamie argues, "even the poll's own findings show it to be inaccurate. 48% of poll respondents said they voted for Lieberman in 2006 and 43% said they voted for Lamont. Lieberman actually won the 2006 election, however, 50% to 40%. So the poll's own purported sample is biased in favor of Lamont."

First of all, 48-43 is extremely close to 50-40 -- within the statistical margin of error. Second, it's a known phenomenon that people often misremember who they voted for in a previous election. They tend to recall voting for the winner, or the candidate they retrospectively wished they voted for. In the early years of the George W. Bush presidency, when he was popular, majorities of voters reported having chosen him over Al Gore. Polls famously showed huged majorities of those who voted in 1960 claiming to have supported Kennedy, who actually won a razor-tight victory. So, to the extent that the number claiming to have voted for Lamont has risen above the actual figure, it's more evidence that voters do indeed have buyers' remorse.

3. Jamie continues, "Statistical errors aside, the Times editorial board obviously has a dog in this fight, as they endorsed Lamont in the Democratic primary."

True (the part about the Times, not the alleged statistical errors), but of course Jamie has a dog in this fight as well.

4. Jamie concludes, "But Lieberman ran -- very obviously -- as a pro-war candidate in 2006. It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone who has actually paid attention these last few years, never mind the voters of Connecticut, that Lieberman winded up endorsing the presidential candidacy of John McCain -- who supports a continued presence in Iraq -- over either of the two Democrats, who claim the war is a failure and support withdrawal. The antiwar left can complain about Lieberman all they want, but they lost fair and square. To say that Lieberman somehow tricked the voters of Connecticut two years ago is just desperate."