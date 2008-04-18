Conservatives Don't Want To Deter Iran

Here's why I'm skeptical that conservatives are interested in some sort of "mutual deterrent" relationship between Israel/the United States and Iran.

Aside from the obvious fact that an Iranian nuclear deterrent would be terrifying, it's important to remember that movement conservatives have always opposed to mutual deterrence as a matter of ideological principle. We forget that the term "MAD" (mutual assured destruction) was actually developed in National Review as a slur against deterrence and arms control--something akin to saying "the Democrat Party."

I won't go too far into the ideological justification for this tic--you can read its fascinating history, (along with a lot more supporting evidence for my argument) in U.S. vs. Them. But suffice it to say Barry Goldwater, Ronald Reagan, and even Phyllis Schlafly basically built their careers railing against the immorality of "mutual hostage theory" and calling for regime change in the Soviet Union.