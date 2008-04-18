Anyone in search of an end-of-the-week time-waster can find it in the beginning-of-the-movie website The Art of the Title which, true to its word, features the title sequences of several dozen films. There's a lot to enjoy here, though a few personal favorites are the Goreyesque sequence from Lemony Snicket, the unforgettable "Little Green Bag" strut of Reservoir Dogs, the 10-minute mini-film that opened Sergio Leone's masterpiece Once Upon a Time in the West, and the stylish, post-jiggle-bunny intro to Casino Royale, which announced early that Bond was back in good hands at last.

Note: Scroll down for vids at the bottom of the page.



--Christopher Orr

