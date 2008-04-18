I Know Where I'd Like To Work...

I'm still undecided about skyfarming, but this is one good-lookin' green roof:

That's the nifty new art-school building at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. Apparently the "building’s turfed roofscape helps lower the temperature of the roof and surrounding areas." (Last year, researchers estimated that green roofs could dramatically curb energy use in a number of cities by reducing the need for AC during sweaty season.) And, yes, it appears you can just walk right up.

