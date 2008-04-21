The "Liberal Fascism" Fallacy (a.k.a, Conservatives Immanentize The Eschaton)

At the start of the conservative movement, William F. Buckley his colleagues at the National Review developed a standard explanation for the presence of evil in the world. Evil, they said, comes from attempts to create God's kingdom on earth--to "immanentize the eschaton," as they put it.

This criticism was supposed to explain why both communists--who wanted to create a worker's paradise--and liberals, who believed in applying reason and pragmatism to improve man's estate on earth, were leading the world towards godless tyranny. It was a unified theory of evil, which conveniently allowed conservatives to conflate their two greatest enemies.

Conservatives venerate this principle to this very day. For example, Jonah Goldberg's book Liberal Fascism insists that liberalism is totalitarianism simply because it believes in man's ability to make the world better through reason. In other words, liberalism is fascism because it immanentizes.