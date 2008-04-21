The Nuclear Politics Of 'godzilla'

For anyone interested, I have a short piece over at the Guardian on the original 1954 Godzilla (or Gojira, as some prefer to transliterate it), the Japanese original before it was Americanized with Raymond Burr spliced in. It finally became available on DVD in the states a couple of years ago, and as I argue, "It may not be a great film, but it is an important one, a surprisingly sombre meditation on means and ends, on when exactly the price for peace becomes too costly to pay." The whole thing is here.

--Christopher Orr

