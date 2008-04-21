One of the common tropes of the unending Democratic primary is that the only thing that can really force Hillary Clinton out of the race is running out of money. But, according to CNN, her campaign already has:

According to campaign reports filed with the Federal Election Commission over the weekend, the New York senator began the month of April with close to $32 million cash-on hand. But, according to the Associated Press, only $9 million of that total are funds that are able to be spent in the primary races. The report also showed Clinton owes more than $10 million, meaning the Democratic presidential candidate was in the red even before she heavily stepped up television advertising in Pennsylvania.

That debt figure includes the $4.5 million Clinton owes Mark Penn's firm (a complete breakdown is here) but not the $5 million of her own money that she lent her campaign.

--Christopher Orr

