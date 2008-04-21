Hillary: Bin Laden Cometh!

Hillary invokes his image in her contest-closing, new red-phone-style Pennsylvania ad.

I suspect this tactic may fail to repair Hillary's reputation with pro-Obama liberals. Although it's worth recalling that this would not be the first time one Democratic presidential candidate invoked Osama against another. This was the handiwork of a pro-Gephardt 527 group in Iowa four years ago. (Presumably Obama communications director Robert Gibbs, who was spokesman for the 527 at the time, won't be championing the outrage here.)