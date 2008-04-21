George F. Will's Sports Machine

When I was writing my latest TRB column, about the rise of conservative blue-collar P.C., the image I had in my head was a Saturday Night Live skit from the late 1980s about George Will. I couldn't find the video, but commentor "Crock1701" has. It's as funny as I remember it, and perfectly captures what I think of when I imagine Will trying to relate to actual working class people, rather than imagining them as idealized political weapons for use against liberals. The only flaw is the unfathomable decision to have Dana Carvey (as Will) wear a regular neck tie rather than a bow tie. You can find the video here:

--Jonathan Chait