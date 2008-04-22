It Was What It Was

Over at the Mother Jones blog, David Corn has a detailed recounting of the Clinton campaign's refusal to answer the simple question of whether Hillary Clinton approves or disapproves of the pardons her husband granted two Weather Underground radicals, even as she bashes Barack Obama for a 1995 fundraiser held in the home of another, William Ayers:

"I don't know what she said," [Clinton spokesman Howard] Wolfson replied. And in front of the dozens of reporters on the call, Wolfson promised he would get back to me. Once the call was done, I emailed Wolfson a reminder that he had promised he would provide an answer to that question. Within minutes, he responded, "It was a fair question and I know this issue does inspire a fair amount of passion." There was no answer in this email.

I waited patiently for a day and then shot Wolfson another note: "Any answer to my question from yesterday?" He replied, "turns out i actually answered this in '01." And he sent me an excerpt from a news story at the time of the pardons:

"She thinks that it was a pardon made by the president," said spokesman Howard Wolfson....