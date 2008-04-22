Ask A Silly Question...

The Atlantic's generally excellent Marc Ambinder asks a question whose answer, I think, is pretty obvious:

The [Democratic] superdelegates want a "winner," a candidate who can beat John McCain winner and not a "who got the most delegates or votes" winner. If HRC wins Pennsylvania by a healthy margin and stays in, by the time June 3 rolls around, she's likely to have closed the popular vote gap a lot and the delegate gap a little.

But the superdelegates won't have any additional information about who is best positioned to take on John McCain.

Rationally, why would they decide in June? Wouldn't it make more sense for them to wait as long as possible to see how each candidate polls against McCain or fares in the press over the summer months?