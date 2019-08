A slice of atmosphere: I'm told that a pro-Hillary LGBT group was doing a "visibility" event outside a Pittsburgh YMCA today. Turns out Obama was playing hoops inside. As he left he was welcomed by some 50 folks chanting "double digits" (which I take as a brash prediction about tonight's outcome). Obama reportedly called back, "Come on, guys, I'm just playing basketball."

P.S. Have we ever had a basketball-playing president?

--Michael Crowley