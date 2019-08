Useful reminder from Brendan Loy:

it's very important for us, and even moreso the media, to remember that Obama almost always does well in the leaked, unweighted exit polls, and almost always does less well in the final results.



Also, stay tuned to Pollster.com's sage Mark Blumenthal, who will be liveblogging tonight's results, and is also cautionary about some of the leaked numbers out there.



--Michael Crowley