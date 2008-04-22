Hillary's Cash Surge

Recent commentary has raised the question of whether Hillary has enough money to carry on. For what it's worth I am reliably told that tonight, at least, her Internet fundraising is "exploding."

P.S. They're clearly milking it, as Terry McAuliffe on MSNBC takes care to work in a forced mention of HillaryClinton.com.

Update: Ambinder has a more specific taste of the fundraising pace--$100,000 in 20 minutes. Keep in mind also that Hillary might well give herself another multimillion-dollar loan before she quits.

--Michael Crowley