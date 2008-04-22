As Chuck Todd just pointed out on MSNBC, tonight pretty much spells the end of Hillary's chance to win the nomination based on pledged delegates; she'll need to win 70 to 80 percent of pledged delegates from here on out in order to do so, and that's not going to happen. Which, of course, is why Terry McAuliffe was on the very same network arguing that the nomination should be decided by the total number of votes cast. If you count Michigan and Florida (the former of which Hillary once upon a time said didn't count), then she could win there.

--Jason Zengerle