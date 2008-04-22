Cnn's Bad Analysis

If you were watching CNN, you'd think Clinton was the odds-on favorite to win the nomination. Most of them are repeating all her talking points, saying Obama can't win the Reagan Democrats, big win for her, etc. Republican Bill Bennett said he made "an admission against interest" that Clinton is the tougher candidates, "the Clintons" always win, Obama is too liberal to win the general. What an honest guy. I'm sure he genuinely has no idea that the delegate math make Obama the all-but-certain winner.

--Jonathan Chait