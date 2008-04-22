Indiana's American Gothic

Maybe we haven't seen enough video from Indiana yet (cue the weeks until May 6th), but the risers behind Obama as he speaks tonight look, I think, different. They host a single lady, a trio of young men in totally blatant Abercrombie and Fitch tees, and a couple straight out of American Gothic. No one looks that jazzed, especially the Grant Wood couple, but there must be some truth to those reports about Obama staffers tweaking the riser demographics.

Update: Olbermann (and Mike) reference the product placement. Not crazy.

--Dayo Olopade



