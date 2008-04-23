Bill Clinton: They Planned It All Along

When I blogged about Bill Clinton's "race card" complaint yesterday, I hadn't realized--until I saw the Times this morning--that he actually thinks this was a long-premeditated move by the Obama campaign:

“No, I think that they played the race card on me. We now know, from memos from the campaign and everything, that they planned to do it along.”



That's quite a charge. And other than a much-publicized memo from an Obama staffer in South Carolina listing arguably racially-charged Clintonites quotes, I'm not aware of any memos that would support it.

--Michael Crowley