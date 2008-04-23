The Snidely Whiplash Factor

Democrat Travis Childers has unexpectedly upset Republican Greg Davis in the first round of a special election for Sen. Roger Wicker's old Mississippi House seat. This is a big deal for two reasons:

First, because as TPM notes, this is a very conservative district that went 62-37 for George W. Bush in 2004.

Second, because Childers won despite looking exactly like a cartoon villain. A small bit of advice for the prospective congressman: Lose the moustache. You can take this seat easily if you just win over the 15 percent of the electorate worried that, if elected, you'll steal their land and tie their daughters to the railroad tracks.

--Christopher Orr

