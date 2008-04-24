Chait Vs. Will Ii: This Time It's Familial

Beer-swilling man-of-the-people George Will stays away from accusing others of condescension in his column today, thus sparing himself any further cirticism from me. Unfortunately for him, he makes a misguided foray into the field of education policy, thus bringing down upon himself the wrath of Robin Chait. (Robin's wrath is considerably less wrathful than mine -- she tends to rely exclusively on facts and logic, while I like to combine those two elements with a sprinkling of personal insults. In any case, tiny chance the Chait family had of securing an invitation to join the Wills for tea and crumpets has probably disappeared.)

--Jonathan Chait