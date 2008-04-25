Could Hillary Actually Win North Carolina?

Probably not. But she'd have a much better chance if she could persuade Elizabeth Edwards--who pretty clearly prefers her over Obama--to pull the trigger and give her a formal endorsement. I think at this point Elizabeth's endorsement might be worth more than John's--at least in North Carolina, since it would presumably carry a lot of weight in the Triangle, where Obama will likely rack up big enough margins to more than offset his weakness in rural parts of the state. You have to assume this thought has occurred to the Clinton people, as well.

P.S. Of course, Obama has cornered the market on endorsements from Edwards's supporters.

--Jason Zengerle