Dean Does Hillary A Favor

This is the closest thing to Clinton's talking points I've heard from a party majordomo recently:

The Democrats’ national chairman, Howard Dean, told The Financial Times in an article on Friday: “I think the race is going to come down to the perception in the last six or eight races of who the best opponent for McCain will be. I do not think in the long run it will come down to the popular vote or anything else.”

"The will of the voters" as measured through the popular vote and pledged delegate count is an empirical metric by which Hillary will almost certainly come up short. But the question of who is strongest against McCain is far more subjective, and tailor-made for the growing implication of the Clintonite spin that America just isn't ready for a black president.

--Michael Crowley