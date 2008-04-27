All You Need To Know About Fuel Supplies To Gaza

Who is creating the fuel shortage? As always, the U.N. blames Israel. And
nearly always, the heavenly NGOs also blame Israel. But a story in
Sunday's Jerusalem Post by Khaled Abu Toameh tells the whole story. I
still believe that Israel has no obligation to supply Gaza with gas and
oil. Hasn't the government in Gaza declared war
on Israel? Aren't Israelis, civilians and soldiers, being killed by
official Gaza Palestinians? Let Hamas negotiate a fuel arrangement with
Egypt which, after all, lets arms go through jerry-built tunnels to the
terrorists under the Gaza-Sinai frontier. Why not petrol?