All You Need To Know About Fuel Supplies To Gaza



Who is creating the fuel shortage? As always, the U.N. blames Israel. And

nearly always, the heavenly NGOs also blame Israel. But a story in

Sunday's Jerusalem Post by Khaled Abu Toameh tells the whole story. I

still believe that Israel has no obligation to supply Gaza with gas and

oil. Hasn't the government in Gaza declared war

on Israel? Aren't Israelis, civilians and soldiers, being killed by

official Gaza Palestinians? Let Hamas negotiate a fuel arrangement with

Egypt which, after all, lets arms go through jerry-built tunnels to the

terrorists under the Gaza-Sinai frontier. Why not petrol?



