Sunday Quote Of The Day

You gotta love this comment from Chris Wallace, which was made during the interview with Barack Obama that Josh mentions below:

WALLACE: I wasn't sure whether I was even going to ask you about your former pastor, Jeremiah Wright, but he made it easy for me because he's now begun this public campaign to redeem his reputation.

Oh, poor Chris Wallace. He and the fair and balanced Fox News team really did not want to ask about Reverend Wright, but, alas, Wright left them with no choice.

--Isaac Chotiner