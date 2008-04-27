The Nba Playoffs And The Problem With Sports Journalism

The NBA playoffs started nine days ago, and for basketball fans they have been a treat. Still, even those of us who prefer the professional game to thirty seconds of passing the ball around the perimeter before putting up a 19-foot jumper college ball must admit that this first week-and-two-days has been ever so slightly disappointing. After what was by far the best regular season in decades (at least five blockbuster trades, the re-emergence of the league's two most storied franchises, the best conference in NBA history, the second longest winning streak ever), there have been some letdowns. The (L)Eastern (get it?) conference series' have been dull--Bill Simmons humorously noted on Friday that even though it's his job to watch basketball he still couldn't stomach the idea of sitting through a Toronto-Orlando game--with the Cleveland-Washington match-up being a particular letdown. Perhaps another TNR blogger would like to weigh in on this matter, but Gilbert Arenas' "comeback" has been dispiriting and distressing, especially because our hometown coach is completely clueless about how (not) to utilize him.

In the West, where things were supposed to be interesting, the Lakers are destroying Denver in perhaps the most delicious subplot of the last few days. The Nuggets are an obnoxious and thuggish team on the court (Kenyon Martin's numerous hard fouls yesterday were nothing short of disgraceful), and off-the-court-class-acts like Carmelo Anthony always seem to find themselves driving drunk right before crucial games. Craig Sager, TNT's sartorially challenged sidelines reporter, was sure to mention that despite being down at halftime in Game 3, the Nuggets players decided to ignore their coach and watch the NFL Draft instead of game film. Nice.

Houston-Utah has been a hard fought series that an undermanned Rockets team will likely lose, but if you are a Houston fan the most dispiriting thing has been the constant criticism heaped on star Tracy McGrady by the sports press. McGrady has never moved on past Round 1 of the playoffs, but he is a stellar scorer, underrated defender, and brilliant passer. He's also a genuinely decent guy, and the media's endless drumbeat about his playoff career (he has the fourth highest scoring average in NBA playoff history) is an endless source of frusturation to those of us--few (but proud) we may be--who love the Rockets.