How Not To Inform The Public, By The New York Times

Everybody knows that poilticians like to fudge budget numbers. Specifcially, they use optimistic projections and intellectual sleight of hands to make their initiatives look better. Whether it's tax cuts or new spending programs, they offer all kinds of benefits and yet, magically, manage not to cost that much money.

Still, some politicians are more honest than others. A lot more. To take one easy example, Bill Clinton and his advisers may have over-estimated the savings the administration's ill-fated health care plan might have yielded. But they never pulled the kind of intellectual shenanigans that the Bush Administration did with its tax cut, the Medicare drug plan, or the cost of the Iraq War.

Now history is repeating itself. All three of the remaining presidential candidates have put forward ambitious plans for their would-be presidencies. With Clinton and Obama, the ambition lies primarily with their new spending proposals, chief among them universal health insurance. In McCain's case, the ambition consists primarily of reducing taxess, starting with the preservation of the Bush tax cuts. And while all three candidates promise simultaneously to reduce the deficit, it's almost certainly true that all three candidates are over-promising. There probably isn't enough money to fund all of Clinton and Obama's spending if they're serious about deficit reduction, just as there probably isn't enough money to fund McCain's tax cuts if he's serious about reducing the deficit.

But there's a huge difference in how far off they are. According to a group of budget analysts cited in Sunday's New York Times, McCain's plan could add $5.7 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. Clinton and Obama's plan would add about a third as much.