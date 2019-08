The Boston Globe portrays her warning that the US can "totally obliterate" Iran if it attacks Israel as madness. But isn't a main argument against bombing Iran's nuclear program the idea that deterrence theory will prevent the Iranians from using their bomb? If you read what Hillary said in context, it seems to me she was making a point about the realities of deterrence rather than revealing some warmongerish desire to capriciously destroy Iran.

--Michael Crowley