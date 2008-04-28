The Seinfeld Vote

From a longtime reader:
Since we're all looking for new and relevant metrics to judge this race, it's worth noting that the WaPo tells us that Elaine's dad (not labeled as such) just flipped from Hillary to Obama (bottom of article):
His daughter already found Obama spongeworthy:
And of course Larry David backs Obama:
I have nothing for you on Jerry, Kramer, or George.
(Unfortunately I'm guessing Kramer's not an Obama guy.)
Update: Here's George at the Jan. 31 LA debate! But who did he cheer for?
--Michael Crowley