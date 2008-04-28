Shot-calling

I hate to go 'I told you so' about Jeremiah Wright, but a casual stop by Trinity United on the day after the South Carolina primary has turned into a fairly dead-on portrayal of the egoism that has swollen Obama's "Wrightmare" to an unprecedented degree of tumescence. I asked then and do again: "Why wouldn't Wright take the hint that Obama seemed to be offering and quietly slink into the background, at least until November 2008?"

A refresher from "Far Wright":

That Sunday, I was struck by how much of the sermon was about--well, him. During the address, he let fly with a verbal fusillade aimed directly at his detractors: "I don't care what nobody in the 4-H club says. Y'all know what the 4-H club is?" The church roared, and he explained: "That's Hannity, Hillary, Hobbes, and Haters." Later, while discussing his opposition to South African apartheid, Wright seemed to take another shot at his enemies: "I was talked about then, and I'm still talked about now," he thundered. "But I'm not going to stop being me because of what somebody says about me. [Jesus] set me free to be me and he set me free to forgive stupidity." And here he gets in one more jab: "So I forgive you, 4-H club; I forgive you, confused journalists; I forgive you, nervous negroes--I forgive you."

That's right; he forgives you. Jesus would, too. Jeremiah Wright, it's clear, is pathologically narcissistic, unable today to retract even his most outrageous contentions about AIDS and the black community. While many--many--people in this saga have behaved badly, today Wright demonstrated, ironically, the real strain of fervid self-love of which Obama is sometimes accused. This narcissism is defined and amplified by a compete lack of self-awareness that is terrifying to observe. Breaking his silence to the DC press corps, Wright had the audacity to cite Proverbs: “It is better to be quiet and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.”

Consider my doubt removed. Of course Wright has touched lives, and changed many of them. I saw so, and he ought to feel good about that. He is also a very impressive orator, and I found the substance of his speechifying this week and in Chicago to be challenging, true, and important. Rather like Obama in Philadelphia, the man is standing on principle. But as I wrote in March: