We Should Study Conservatism In Schools

It's high time Americans start learning about the conservative movement. For whatever reason, we can identify feminists, Islamists, environmentalists, abolitionists--but very few of us know that conservatism, a coherent ideological movement, even exists. For example, when you open up the Columbia Encyclopedia, Sixth Edition and look up "progressivism," you get:

In U.S. history, a broadly based reform movement that reached its height early in the 20th cent.

Yet when you look up conservatism, there is no mention of the conservative movement:

In politics, the desire to maintain, or conserve, the existing order. ... By the 20th cent. Conservatism was being redirected by erstwhile liberal manufacturing and professional groups who had achieved many of their political aims and had become more concerned with preserving them from attack by groups not so favored.

No mention of the American political and intellectual movement that has a distinctive philosophy, infrastructure, and policy preferences--and whose thirty-year ascendance (after twenty years in the wilderness) has been one of the defining events of the late 20th century.

As Sean Wilentz notes in this week's issue of TNR, the conservative era has been longer than the eras of "either Thomas Jefferson or Andrew Jackson, longer than the Gilded Age or the Progressive Era, and as long as the period of liberal reform that stretched from the rise of the New Deal to the demise of the Great Society." Yet we don't learn about it in high schools, and seldom--if ever--in college history courses.