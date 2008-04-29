Making The Wright Enemy

I thought Obama put the distance he needed to between himself and Wright just now. Key passage (and this is a rough, contemporaneous transcript):

His [Wright's] comments were not only divisive and destructive, but I believe that they end up giving comfort to those who prey on hate. They do not portray accurately the perspective of the black church. They certainly don’t portray accurately my attitude and beliefs. If Reverend Wright thinks that’s political posturing, then he doesn’t know me well. Based on his remarks, I may not know him either.

The question, as Chris Matthews suggests, is what's Wright's next move--and, when it comes, how will voters react. Given what we've seen so far, it's hard to believe Wright will keep quiet after being so thoroughly thrashed. My guess is that when the Wright reaction comes, people will view it through the prism of Obama's harsh criticism. As my colleague Leon Wieseltier puts it (and Bill Clinton demonstrated with Sister Souljah), sometimes it's just as important to have the right enemies as the right friends. And Obama, for better or for worse, now has the right enemy. Or at least he will once Wright goes live with his response.

The other lingering question is whether people will wonder all over again how Obama could have been friends with this guy for 20 years. It's a legitimate concern, but if it didn't weigh him down too much after the Phildelphia speech in March, I wouldn't expect it to do him in this time. Wright's "performance" yesterday struck me as new and brazen enough to warrant a different reaction than Obama would have had in the past.

For what it's worth, MSNBC anchor Tamron Hall, who lived in Chicago for years and heard Wright preach at Trinity several times, said she was shocked by Wright's National Press Club performance yesterday, too. She says she suspects that lots of her and Obama's fellow parishioners had the same reaction. It'll be interesting to see if other Trinity members come forward with similar responses--and, in general, whether the church membership sides with Obama or Wright in this back-and-forth.