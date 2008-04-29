And You Thought Obama Had A Bad Day Yesterday

The Wrightmare pales in comparison:

Brazilian football star Ronaldo has been caught up in a sex scandal with three cross-dressing prostitutes.



The AC Milan striker picked up three prostitutes on Monday in Rio de Janeiro, where he is recovering from knee surgery.



When they all booked into a motel, Ronaldo discovered that the prostitutes were in fact men.



According to Rio police, he alleges that the transvestites then tried to extort money from him.