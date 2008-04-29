And You Thought Obama Had A Bad Day Yesterday

The Wrightmare pales in comparison:
Brazilian football star Ronaldo has been caught up in a sex scandal with three cross-dressing prostitutes.
The AC Milan striker picked up three prostitutes on Monday in Rio de Janeiro, where he is recovering from knee surgery.
When they all booked into a motel, Ronaldo discovered that the prostitutes were in fact men.
According to Rio police, he alleges that the transvestites then tried to extort money from him.
Maybe he no longer has the passion of six gorillas...
--Josh Patashnik