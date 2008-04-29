I'll Take Helen Suzman Over Nadine Gordimer Any Day

Nadine Gordimer is, at 84 years, still an elegant lady. She is also a Nobel

Laureate in Literature and so some people hope that she does and others

hope that she doesn't come to a writers's conference or not. Especially if

the conference is in Israel and coincides with the 60th anniversary of its

independence. Frankly, I couldn't care less whether she chose to attend

the conclave. Israel's literary reputation does not hang on her

participation. It has enough moral spirits who write with incandescent

words to do without her. It isn't as if, moreover, that her ethical

credentials are so pristine. Though brave as an opponent of apartheid in

her native South Africa she performed the usual political somersaults

demanded of Communists and communist sympathizers. Nadine Gordimer was on

the wrong side, as for example Helen Suzman was not, of that very real

philosophical struggle that divided the world. Her side also lost but not

before it had shed the blood of tens of millions of innocents.



Gordimer is coming to Jerusalem after all, and presumably those Israelis

who judge the relative justice of their country's cause by the wishy-washy

solidarity of "progressive" allies are happy. As Ha'aretz reports in

Wednesday's edition, Gordimer reminded the comrades who urged her to

boycott the literary assembly that she had signed a statement, "Not in our

name," with other "South Africans of Jewish descent" asserting that "the

root cause" of the troubles was the occupation of the territories.



I know this goes for wisdom in some circles. But it is so ahistorical as

to be laughable. The Palestine Liberation Organization was founded by

Yassir Arafat in 1964, fully three years before the I.D.F. repelled the

invaders from the territories they were to lose in 1967. And Israel lived

with the terrorism of the Palestinian Arabs since before the state was born.