Via Mark Halperin, he and Michelle are going on "Today" tomorrow and then he's doing the full hour on Sunday on "Meet the Press." The "Today" interview is probably geared toward influencing Indiana and North Carolina voters. "Meet the Press," I'd imagine, is all about the superdelegates--since, for some strange reason, the powers that be seem to think that going one-on-one with Russert is the political equivalent of squaring off against Chuck Liddell.

--Jason Zengerle