Karl Rove's Short Memory

In today's Wall Street Journal, Karl Rove waxes poetic about John McCain's Vietnam war heroism. It is "troubling," Rove writes, that more Americans are not aware of McCain's heroics. Gosh, perhaps the solution is to have unhinged veterans appear on stage with George W. Bush to denounce John McCain for turning his back on veterans.

Bonus passage: Rove writes, "Another McCain story, somewhat better known, is about the Vietnamese practice of torturing him by tying his head between his ankles with his arms behind him, and then leaving him for hours." So, wait, now putting prisoners in stress positions is torture?

--Jonathan Chait