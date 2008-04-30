Karl Rove's Short Memory Cont'd

One other thing about that Rove op-ed Jon mentions below. Rove laments that, because McCain "is one of the most private individuals to run for president in history," voters don't know so many great stories about him, including this one:

One night, a Vietnamese guard loosened his bonds, returning at the end of his watch to tighten them again so no one would notice. Shortly after, on Christmas Day, the same guard stood beside Mr. McCain in the prison yard and drew a cross in the sand before erasing it. Mr. McCain later said that when he returned to Vietnam for the first time after the war, the only person he really wanted to meet was that guard.

That story actually sounded familiar to me. And then I realized why. The reticent and guarded McCain did a whole campaign ad about it:

I do concede, though, that McCain is very private when it comes to his tax returns.